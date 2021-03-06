The Civic Ready Emergency Alert System offers Kaufman residents an easy way to be notified of information pertaining to the them.
In emergency situations, the City of Kaufman works to make sure its citizens receive appropriate information. Anyone can easily receive this information from the city by signing up for Civic Ready Alerts.
This alert system relays emergency information such as water issues or storm warnings.
Once signed up for the service, customization is available. Residents can receive alerts by text message, voice call, or email.
To sign up for Civic Ready Alerts, visit kaufmantx.org or call city hall at (972) 932-2216.
