The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center has temporarily stopped accepting strays and owner-surrendered dogs.

“The problem is our shelter has been built too small and we can’t do anything about it,” said Pam Corder, the county project manager who has been working with shelter officials to solve ongoing problems at the new facility. “We have a problem, and I don’t know how we are going to solve it.”

