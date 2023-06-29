The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center has temporarily stopped accepting strays and owner-surrendered dogs.
“The problem is our shelter has been built too small and we can’t do anything about it,” said Pam Corder, the county project manager who has been working with shelter officials to solve ongoing problems at the new facility. “We have a problem, and I don’t know how we are going to solve it.”
County commissioners discussed the shelter problems at their June 20 meeting and are planning special workshops over the coming weeks.
The shelter, opened earlier this year, has room for about 100 dogs, but the sheriff’s department brings in about 185 strays a month and there are additional animals brought in by owners who can no longer care for them.
The center will continue to accept cats as long as space is available, a news release from the center said.
The Humane Society of North Texas operates the facility on Highway 175, but the county owns the building and is responsible for caring for it.
The Humane Society did not expect so many animals when it contracted with the county, Susan Gulig, who oversees the operation for the humane society, told commissioners last week.
The center is losing about $30,000 a month and can’t continue the deficit, Gulig said. The county already has provided an additional $45,000 this year.
Last year’s budget was $228,000 and the shelter is asking for $360,000 this year. That still would not solve the financial problems.
At times, the center has housed dogs in crates in halls and other parts of the center. It has been chronically overloaded for two months.
At first, the center was able to move dogs to other shelters, but that’s no longer feasible.
“Every other animal shelter is full,” Gulag said. “The whole country is full of dogs.”
The shelter is working to find adopters for as many dogs as possible.
Adoptions of dogs more than six months old and those more than 30 pounds are free.
Those willing to foster dogs weighing more than 30 pounds for three weeks are being offered a $250 incentive.
Free spay and neuter vouchers also are being offered to help control the future animal population.
The shelter also has attended community events to find adopters and make people aware that the center dogs are available.
Precinct 2 Commissioner Skeet Phillips said some residents rescue dogs they find on the highways and fields. With the shelter problems, they may have to keep the dog or find a home for it themselves.
Commissioners also discussed ways the shelter could be expanded. Prec. 3 Commissioner Terry Barber suggested they could look for additional space in other parts of the county nearer the majority of the population. He suggested the Humane Society could look into asking the City of Terrell about using their old facility. Or perhaps some cities without shelters could contribute to the county operation.
Prec. 4 Commissioner Tommy Moore asked if euthanizing some animals had been considered. He said he knows that is not a good option, but it might have to be considered.
That could only be considered if the county took over responsibility for the strays and made that decision, Gulig said.
“You don’t necessarily save every one of the dogs,” Phillips said. “Everybody has to face that fact.”
