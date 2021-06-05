Long-time Public Works Director, Richard Underwood, retires from the city of Kaufman after 36 years of service.
A retirement celebration was held for Underwood at the Kaufman Civic Center on May 26. Many friends, family, and co-workers were in attendance sharing many laughs, stories, and thanks to Underwood in celebration of his retirement.
City Manager, Mike Slye, facilitated the celebration.
“There’s not many people in this town who don’t know who Richard Underwood is,” said Slye. “He was there for anyone who needed help. Today, we celebrate Mr. Underwood.”
Underwood was involved in various projects since he started at the city. He gave leadership to many projects in Kaufman such as 9th St., Main and Circle, Houston St., storm drainage improvements, City Hall, and much more. Underwood announced his retirement about a month ago.
Slye went on to thank Underwood for his many years of service to the community.
“Richard is huge shoes for us to fill,” stated Slye. “We are grateful for his 36 years of service to the community.”
Slye concluded his remarks by presenting Underwood with a mantle clock inscribed with a message of thanks, along with thank you cards from public works and city management.
Underwood expressed appreciation for his recognition.
“Thank you to all the people I worked with,” said Underwood. “It’s been a great ride.”
The Kaufman Herald thanks Richard Underwood for his many years of dedication and service to our community.
