North Texas Behavioral Health Authority will present SAFE, a training session for mental health providers and faith leaders, on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Kaufman County Civic Center.
Spirituality and Faith Empowers explores the role of religious beliefs in the lives of children and adults. The session also explores how the faith community can help address the mental, physical and social needs of its members.
