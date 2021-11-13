On Nov. 7, First Baptist Church in Kaufman celebrated their 150th anniversary. The church held a dinner and evening service in celebration of the large milestone. During the service, former pastors, members, and employees were brought on the stage to speak to those in attendance as to how the church impacted their lives and how much change in growth they’ve seen.
