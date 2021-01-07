Shelton Gibbs, right, took his seat as judge in the 422nd District Court earlier this week in Kaufman. The seat was vacated by Judge Mike Chitty, left, who is retiring.
featured
Gibbs takes seat on District Court
- Herald staff report
-
-
- 0
Today's E-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Kaufman ISD to shift to shortened school week
- City of Kaufman hires new building official
- Post Oak Bend crowns first Holiday Home Decorating Contest winner
- Carl Wayne Dagley, Sr.
- Terrell State Hospital receives first round COVID-19 vaccinations
- Hospitals postponing elective surgeries
- Thief strikes Rosser post office
- Deer hunting isn't all about antlers
- Terry Huddle
- Drug overdoses reach record high as opioid epidemic continues
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.