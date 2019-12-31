Kaufman mayor outlines progress in 2019
By Melanie Mazur
Herald publisher
Kaufman is a growing city in a booming county, and city government is working to handle the needs of an expanding population.
That’s the message Mayor Jeff Jordan gave to the Kaufman Lions Club on Dec. 20 in a “State of the City” address.
One of the most obvious changes in the city is the growth in Georgetown in Kings Fort, where construction is underway on the first phase of more than 50 homes in the subdivision, with an average price of $275,000.
Plum Tree Apartments also has new permits at a cost of $268,000, and the complex will have a value of about $1.5 million, Jordan said. Burger King’s new building is valued at $800,000, and the building house Schlotzsky’s, which is being constructed behind La Pradera, will be valued at about $600,000.
A landowner in Oak Grove donated land to the volunteer fire department for a two-bay station being constructed there, he added.
Assistant City Manager Mike Holder updated club members about a housing incentive for local property owners. Up to $20,000 in improvements can be offset with a tax rebate for 10 years. Several property owners, as well as some people buying houses to fix them up and sell them, have taken advantage of the program.
The city has created a Downtown Advisory Commission to advise the city on standards for development, Jordan said.
Curbside recycling is now available in Kaufman for $10 for twice-monthly pickup, Jordan added.
Amidst all of the growth and changes, city staffers are working hard to guarantee that Kaufman is a good place to live and work.
“They are good people who care about this community,” he said.
