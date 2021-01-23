The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on U.S. Hwy 175 in Crandall.
The TxDOT project will construct a two-lane frontage road and will cost $12.9 million. The road will run eastbound along U.S. Highway 175.
Austin Bridge & Road Services is under contract for the project.
Work is scheduled to start the week of Jan. 18. The project’s estimated completion date is early 2023.
