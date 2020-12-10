Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from Kaufman City Hall! We hope that your holiday season is joyous, healthy and safe.
COVID-19 has certainly changed the way in which municipal services are being delivered, but rest assured, your health, safety and welfare are our top priorities. Public Safety, which includes our police and fire departments, Public Works and all other administrative functions continue to provide the best possible service under very stressful circumstances. We want to thank our business community and our citizens for their continued patience and understanding as we work through this pandemic situation together.
Please continue to support our local businesses. Keeping our money local not only helps our business community thrive, but sales tax revenue that remains in Kaufman minimizes all of our property tax burden. SHOP KAUFMAN! The purpose of this letter is to update you on several ongoing projects in our community.
- Capital improvements
Ninth, Main and Circle Drive. Contractors are completing the final utility connections and last remaining concrete work. They will then move in with the final sodding. Final paving is expected to begin Dec. 14 with substantial project completion by the end of December/early January, weather permitting.
Kaufman Civic Center. The civic center is on schedule to be completed in mid-January 2021! This building will be the new home of the Kaufman Chamber of Commerce and Senior Connect. We are very excited to get this project completed and schedule a community open house (as the pandemic will allow) to showcase the community’s newest asset.
Wastewater treatment plant improvements. Contractors are making much-needed replacement and expansion of critical components of our treatment plant. The estimated completion date for this project is March 2021.
Storm drainage improvements. These much-needed flood control improvements include W. Tenth and Jackson, Melody Circle, Priscilla Lane and SH 34 North at Park Street. Engineers are currently in the design phase of each of these projects and expect to have them ready to bid in April 2021, with construction commencing the summer of 2021.
Tabor Parkway. This includes the widening of the existing two lanes to four lanes and adding sidewalks and street lighting. Engineers have completed the design and the project will be let for bid on Dec. 10. Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-January 2021 with substantial completion in early September.
North and south elevated water tower rehab. Your City Council authorized the interior and exterior rehab of the South Water Tower in this year’s fiscal budget. In addition, the city is applying for a grant that would provide the resources to include the North Elevated Water Tower rehab if awarded. That award announcement should be in April/May 2021 timeframe. At a minimum, the South Tower will be updated.
New southside water tower. This project involves the addition of a new elevated, 500,000-gallon storage tank that will better serve residents and businesses south of US 175, including all of the new and proposed developments in the area. This project is in the early design stage.
Windsor Park street rehab. This project was funded with the new Street Maintenance Sales Tax that the citizens voted for in May of 2019. It is near completion.
- Other projects of interest
Suddenlink (now Altice) high speed fiber internet infrastructure. SuddenLink is still in the process of installing fiber throughout the city. Crews are also starting to splice the fiber inside subdivisions, preparing the plant for customer services. Expect services to start being upgraded and available throughout the first quarter of 2021.
Republic Services transition as new solid waste contractor. Republic will begin collecting solid waste in Kaufman effective Feb. 1. The transition between Republic and our current contractor, Waste Connection, will begin in mid-January. All residential and business customers will be receiving new polycarts or dumpsters during this transition period. Solid waste services will not be disrupted during this transition. Continue to place your polycart (from either contractor) out at the curb on your designated collection day.
Plumtree Apartments. A new 143-unit apartment complex is well under construction! Located next to Bridgewood Ranch Apartments on S. Washington Street, the contractor is scheduled for completion in late 2021.
- New businesses
Tractor Supply Company. A building permit was issued last week and TSC will begin construction in the very near future. They will be located behind Wal-Mart on Tabor Parkway.
Four new retail buildings in Kings Fort area. The first two of these building permits were issued last week. One of these new buildings will house an urgent care medical clinic. Other retail, neighborhood services and financial institutions will occupy the other three buildings. Many are nearing a formal commitment to the Kaufman market and will be publicly announced later.
Cowabunga Coffee Shop. Check out the new coffee shop at 106 N. Washington on the Square and continue to watch for new and exciting developments on the Square. Speaking of the Downtown Square, be looking for a new website promoting the square, music, lighting and landscape improvements as well
Other developments
Georgetown Residential. A total of37 individual permits have been issued to date. Phase 1B, with an additional 66 lots, is approximately 35% complete. When Phase 1B is completed, Georgetown will have a total of 125 residential lots either built or for sale.
South Pointe. This is an exciting development located on a 54-acre tract bordered by FM 1388 (South Houston Street) and the SH 34 bypass. It will include as a major anchor a new 195,000 sq ft indoor athletic complex. In addition, the approved concept plan includes several restaurant pads, a hotel, business office, mixed use multi-family and single family residential. It will include significant public assets included a hike/bike trail, splash pad and the new elevated water tower mentioned earlier. Future development could include public trails incorporating a restored Poor Farm and many other amenities.
Brashear Family Medical. Dr. Ben Brashear and the Brashear Family Medical Clinic is building a new facility located inthe Kaufman Business Park at 2300 Commerce Way. The site plan has been approved and constructions plans are currently being reviewed. Once approved, a building permit will be issued.
Prairie Creek Residential Phase 3. A preliminary plat was approved in November for an additional 63 single family residential lots. A final plat and civil engineering plans are expected to be submitted in February for consideration. If approved, a developer’s agreement will follow and construction of Phase 3 will commence.
Kaufman County Judicial Center and Animal Adoption Center. Plans have been submitted and approved for the future Kaufman County Judicial Center and the Animal Adoption Center located on the same campus as the Kaufman County Law Enforcement Center on US 175.
Needless to say, there is a lot of activity going on in Kaufman ... despite the pandemic! Let’s all buckle down and muscle through this ... relief is on the way. Corona vaccine distribution information will be headed to Kaufman in the near future. As information is provided, we will continue to keep you updated on the progress and plans. Stay tuned to our website at www.kaufmantx.org and our social media outlets for updated information. Merry Christmas and a Happier 2021!
Mike Slye
