Borders and Long Oil helps secure grants for Kaufman schools

ExxonMobil’s Education Alliance Program has awarded $1.8 million in grants this year to schools to help enhance math and science education across the United States. This is the 13th consecutive year for the program. Borders & Long Oil began working with the Kaufman schools last fall to fill out the applications jointly.
In turn, each school determined how the funds could best be used to advance its math and science programs. Checks for $500 each were presented to Kaufman High, O.P. Norman Junior High, and Nash and Monday elementary schools.
“We are excited each year to partner with our local schools to help with such important programs,” said Quattro Borders of Borders & Long Oil during last week’s presentation.
