On April 23, two Scurry-Rosser FFA members competed in the Hunt County Fair two ring heifer show. Jr. Berryhill and his heifer, Daisy won reserve breed champion in ring “A” and won breed champion in ring “B” in the shorthorn plus breed.
Cayden Grubbs and his heifer Charlotte won breed champion in both “A” and “B” rings in the Limi-Flex breed.
