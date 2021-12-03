Congressman Lance Gooden was invited as a guest speaker at the American Legion Post 165 on Nov. 29 for their monthly meeting.
Gooden spoke to the veterans about veterans services that Congress is currently working on as well as offering solutions to any problems that the veterans are having when trying to receive medical treatment services. He noted that his office prides themselves in serving veterans and making their issues a top priority to fix. Gooden let the veterans know that if they are experiencing any issues with receiving medical service to call his office directly to have a designated member of his office assist them.
District Attorney Erleigh Wiley was also in attendance and added to Gooden’s discussion of veterans services. Wiley touched on services that the court also offers to veterans is they are a first time offenders or repeated offenders for charges such as DWI’s, drug charges and etc.
The Kaufman County court system has a program in place to help these veterans put a stop to their habits that cause them to get in charges against them. Many of the charges that veterans face deal with having drug addictions, drinking problems, and violence. Many of these issues are derived from dealing with post traumatic stress disorder from serving. This program will get these veterans the aid they need to give them a chance at getting their life back.
Both Wiley and Gooden took questions from the veterans in attendance as well as addressing some of their concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.