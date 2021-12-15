The Kaufman High School students were found spreading holiday cheer on Dec. 10 during the schools annual Adopt-A-Kid.
Adopt-A-Kid is an event that allows students at Helen Edwards Early Childhood Center that come from families who might struggle during the holiday season to be adopted by KHS classes.
The students and teachers of each class purchase gifts such as toys, clothes, bikes, etc. to give to the kids that are selected to take part in this program.
Students and teachers of KHS work diligently to decorate their classrooms as well as buying and wrapping the gifts for their kid they have adopted.
The classes at KHS adopted a total of 60 kids from Helen Edwards.
This is an event that KHS has been participating in for more than 20 years, and hopes to continue participating in for many more.
