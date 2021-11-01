Griefshare group to help survive the holidays to be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 7 at The Kaufman Church of Christ. This griefshare group is designed to help those struggling with the emotions and repercussions caused from losing a loved one get through the holidays. Professional grief counselors will be in attendance to assist in strategies to get through the emotions during the holidays. Refreshments will be provided.
For information call LeeAnna Baldwin at 214-534-3566.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.