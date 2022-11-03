They’re not just tops in our hearts, they’re tops in the state.
Taking fourth at the 4A UIL Area Marching Band competition on Oct. 29 in Denton, Kaufman High School is now moving on to state competition next week in San Antonio, one of only 23 4A bands in Texas to earn that honor.
“The Kaufman band has worked diligently and tirelessly to get to this point,” said Gerardo Loya, the director of bands for KHS. “Directors and students were crying with joy after they came off the field on Saturday night in Area finals, and were beaming with pride even before they knew they had advanced. It just felt awesome to get such a great run, and know it was their best run yet.”
The last time the KHS band competed at state was in 2010.
The Lions depart for San Antonio on Nov. 8, competing in the Alamodome on Nov. 9 in preliminary competition.
Their performance this year is entitled “In Search of Light,” which starts in near darkness in the stadium, then follows a soloist throughout the show as the light slowly illuminates the stadium, ending with a silver flag shining across the field.
Band fans can see the performance at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the high school stadium. Loya hopes for a large crowd for two reasons – to give the students a chance to practice in front of a big audience, and also to show community support for the band.
“To say I am proud is an understatement!” Loya said.
The music in this year’s performance is tough. The show starts with Angels in Architecture by Frank Ticheli, then moves into Bach’s Toccata in Fugue.
Moving forward a couple of centuries, the band then performs My Immortal by Evanescence, culminating in a symphony for organ by Camille Saint Saens.
Saturday’s performance in Area competition didn’t come without its challenges. The band planned to rehearse that morning in Kaufman prior to heading to compete in Denton, however poor weather kept them off the field. Fortunately, Kaufman County rallied together and offered support.
Crandall ISD welcomed the band to rehearse in their indoor facility, Brookshires donated water, El Torito’s offered discounts on breakfast burritos and the Crandall Police Department escorted the band buses and trucks out of Crandall en route to Denton.
The KHS band performed their preliminary performance in the late afternoon hours and advanced to the Area finals that evening.
At the state event, they will perform in Session 4 for preliminaries, and if they advance to finals, they will perform in Session 5. Information regarding UIL schedules, admissions and live stream broadcasting can be found at https://www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.
Tickets can be purchased through the Alamodome website or through Ticketmaster.
The band is led by Loya, along with Kyle Bennett, assistant director of bands; Josh Blessing, percussion director; Ashley Cox, assistant director; John Macoy, assistant director; Alex McClain, assistant director; and Dan Suniga, color guard director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.