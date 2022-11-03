They’re not just tops in our hearts, they’re tops in the state.

Taking fourth at the 4A UIL Area Marching Band competition on Oct. 29 in Denton, Kaufman High School is now moving on to state competition next week in San Antonio, one of only 23 4A bands in Texas to earn that honor.

