featured Celebrating 100 Melanie Mazur Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated Feb 4, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email First-grade students at Monday Elementary School commemorate 100 days of school on Feb. 4 by dressing up as centenarians. The Kaufman Herald/Melanie Mazur Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students at Monday Elementary School are commemorating the 100th day of the school this year on Feb. 4, by dressing as 100-year-olds! First graders sported an impressive collection of canes, glasses and gray hair on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Grader Student Gray Hair Elementary School School Glass Collection × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's E-Edition The Kaufman Herald - January 30, 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKaufman FFA captures win at Fort Worth Stock ShowDebra Ann TallasThree candidates running for 422nd District CourtCelebrating 100Michael James BriggsTwo Kaufman women killed in Forney collision, driver charged with manslaughterLions Club registering youth for baseballLocal girl scrambles to win heifer at Fort Worth Stock ShowJudy Dianne McWhorterLocal agencies review 2019 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Follow us on Social Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.