Celebrating 100

First-grade students at Monday Elementary School commemorate 100 days of school on Feb. 4 by dressing up as centenarians. 

 The Kaufman Herald/Melanie Mazur
Students at Monday Elementary School are commemorating the 100th day of the school this year on Feb. 4, by dressing as 100-year-olds!
First graders sported an impressive collection of canes, glasses and gray hair on Tuesday. 
 
 

