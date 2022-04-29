Linda Wells, past president of the Kaufman County Master Gardeners Association, was working in her garden when she ran across an old friend — Stripee.
Stripee, a small garden snake, kept Wells company last summer.
Not everyone would have been so happy to see Stripee. For many, spotting a snake would send one into a panic. Internet garden forums have been filled with photos of snakes this month with most asking, what is this and is it venomous?
Usually, it’s a harmless garden snake even if it is six-feet long. These garden snakes only eat bugs and rodents. Rat snakes, however, will eat chicken eggs if they can get them, and some of the non-venomous snakes will eat venomous snakes.
These reptiles can be found throughout the area, they are more likely in rural areas, but they can show up in urban subdivisions, so care is needed.
The venomous snakes in Texas are coral snakes, water moccasins, rattlesnakes, and copperheads. But even if you’ve studied pictures, they are not always easy to identify.
In general, venomous snakes have vertical eye pupils and a small duct, or pit, on the side of the head … that’s why they are called pit vipers.
Most people don’t want to get close enough to see the pupils of their eyes. The best course of action is to just leave them alone because they are likely to move on. Texas Parks and Wildlife has an in-depth website to help identify snakes and also offers safety practices and first aid measures to take if bitten: https://tpwd.texas.gov/education/hunter-education/online-course/preparation-and-survival/snakes.
A snake bite calls for a trip to the emergency room, unless you are experienced and absolutely certain the snake is not venomous. If you are certain it is a benign bite, it will still need care. The fangs create puncture wounds that can become infected.
To help keep snakes from your property, keep the area neat. Snakes like to hide, if you have tall grass or piles of brush, an attractive habitat for snakes is in the making.
If you are going to be in an area that might have snakes, wear tall heavy boots and heavy gloves.
Don’t stick your hand in anywhere until you thoroughly examine it. A local resident posted a photo of a pretty little fella curled up in his shoe. Others have found them in hollow spots in children’s outdoor toys like tricycles … a good tip is to get in the habit of looking things over.
When many see a snake, the first instinct most have is to kill it. Don’t kill the snakes! They have many virtues around properties, including keeping rats and mice away.
Use a snake catcher to grab it, drop it in a bucket, and move it far from your home. Or, use a shovel with a long handle to scoop it up and put it in the bucket.
Just remember as scary as they can be, snakes can be your friend.
Gardening help is available from Kaufman County Master Gardeners at kcmga.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/kcmga.
