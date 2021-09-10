On Aug. 30, family members of Emmett Smith gathered outside the back of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman and held signs and balloons in support of Smith, who is battling COVID-19, as well as in support and thanks to the doctors and nurses working around the clock.
Kera Gabriel is the granddaughter of Emmett and Shirley Smith. Both of her grandparents are battling COVID; while Emmett is fighting at the hospital, Shirley is recuperating at the family home. The Smiths have been residents of Kaufman since the 1970s.
“We know their nurses and doctors are going through a lot, and we want them to know they are not alone," Gabriel said. "We pray for them every night and day.”
They know the battle being fought by patients is also a struggle for the nurses and doctors caring for them.
The family encourages the community to continue supporting and thinking about the local healthcare workers as they treat patients around the clock, making sure their patients receive care as they fight the virus.
