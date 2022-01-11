The 2022 Government-In-Action Youth Tour contest is the trip of a lifetime. The tour is scheduled for June 12 through June 21, 2022. Winners of this year’s contest will travel to Austin to begin the journey to Washington, D.C … students will tour the Texas State Cemetery, the Texas State Capitol and the Bob Bullock Museum. A little Texas history will be a taste of what awaits the students as they depart for Washington D.C. to join the other 1500 students from across the United States.
Current freshmen, sophomores and juniors from the Trinity Valley Electric Company service area are eligible to enter the Youth Tour to Washington, D.C. contest and win an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C. Highlights include a visit to your congressional offices, tours of historic monuments, memorials and the Smithsonian Institute. The tour group will travel to Arlington National Cemetery, Washington National Cathedral, the Supreme Court, and to the Library of Congress, as well as other special attractions.
In addition to taking in the sights and sounds around the nation’s capital, all of the state groups will convene for Rural Electric Youth Day and an evening of dinner and dancing.
Visit Texas Electric Cooperatives at https://texas-ec.org/youth-programs/government-in-action-youth-tour/ for more information about Youth Tour.
The application for Kaufman County students can be found at https://www.tvec.net/youth-tour/.
Applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17.
