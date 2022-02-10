The Kaufman High School’s FFA meats judging team competed at the Fort Worth Stock Show. This was the team’s first contest, so it was used as a learning experience; the team placed 38th out of 74. Team members include: Kyndal Garner, Tori Preston, Abby Quinn and Brandi Wyatt.
There were 11 exhibitors total, that combined, showed 16 animals at the Fort Worth Stock Show. For many of the Kaufman exhibitors, this was their first major show to participate in.
Individual successes from Fort Worth:
Quinn Hartley- sixth place Class 2 Finewool Cross market lamb
Quinn Hartley- eighth place Class 3 market goat
Kylie Hartley- sixth place Class 8 market goat
Heather Humphrey- 11th place Class 2 Finewool Cross market lamb
Ariel Rivera- 16th place Class 1 Dorper market lamb
The group also won Champion Pen of 10 Lambs.
All exhibitors from Kaufman High School FFA included:
Sebannah Carrillo, Javier Gutierrez, Kylie Hartley, Quinn Hartley, Bayleigh Hiesler, Heather Humphrey, Marili Paz, Abby Quinn, Mason Quinn, Lexie Rayo, and Ariel Rivera.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.