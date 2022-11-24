The 2022-2023 season has begun for the Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team.
On Nov. 8, Kaufman opened the season by squaring off against the Mabank Lady Panthers at Kaufman High School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The 2022-2023 season has begun for the Kaufman Lady Lions basketball team.
On Nov. 8, Kaufman opened the season by squaring off against the Mabank Lady Panthers at Kaufman High School.
When the game was over, Mabank had emerged victorious by a count of 34-23.
Notable contributors for Kaufman in the Mabank game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: 12 points, three rebounds, and one steal.
Piper Wilburn: six points, three rebounds, and one steal.
Kaylee Wrenn: three points, three assists, two blocked shots, and one steal.
Jordyn Prox: two points and two rebounds.
Lillie Reven: three rebounds.
Then on Nov.10 through Nov. 12, Kaufman participated in a tournament hosted by Parish Episcopal High School. In this tournament, the Lady Lions posted an 1-2 record. The results of the games that the team played in the tournament were as follows:
Grapevine Faith Christian 46 Kaufman 28.
Ursuline Academy: 54 Kaufman 34.
Kaufman 36 Prince of Peace 30.
The main players for Kaufman in the Grapevine Faith Christian game were as follows:
Kiersten Thomas: eight points and six rebounds.
Wilburn: seven points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.
Jordyn Prox: six points and five rebounds.
Wrenn: four points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Aubre Prox: three rebounds and five steals.
Key performers for Kaufman in the Ursuline Academy game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: eight points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Wrenn: seven points, three rebounds, and two steals.
Zoey Prox: seven points and six rebounds.
Wilburn: four points and two rebounds.
Thomas: four points and six rebounds.
Keira Drake: three points and eight rebounds.
Top players for Kaufman in the Prince of Peace game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: 14 points, four rebounds, and two steals.
Wrenn: 12 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists.
Wilburn: four points, seven rebounds, and three steals.
Thomas: four points and eight rebounds.
Zoey Prox: seven rebounds.
Finally, the Van Lady Vandals defeated the Kaufman Lady Lions by a count of 44-35 on Nov. 15 at Kaufman High School.
Notable performers for Kaufman in the Van game were as follows:
Aubre Prox: seven points, four rebounds, and three assists.
Reven: seven points and four rebounds.
Wilburn: six points and two rebounds.
Wrenn: five points, eight rebounds, and two assists.
Drake: five points, four rebounds, and two steals.
After these results, Kaufman has an 1-4 overall record.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.