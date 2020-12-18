A local restaurant in Kaufman, Detour, is inviting customers to come out and celebrate the holiday season while enjoying some hand-crafted ice cream and burgers.
From 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20, Detour will be serving as a fun site for families to celebrate the Christmas season while having a meal. The holiday celebration event will feature an ugly sweater contest, hot chocolate, letters to Santa, kids activities and crafts, and much more.
Additionally, Detour will be rolling out new holiday ice cream flavors, Not Your Grandma’s Eggnog, Wicked Elves, Rudolph’s Nose, The Grinch, and Santa’s Campfire.Detour takes a modern approach to the drive-in dining experience, providing customers with quality, fast-casual dining and focusing on what they know best: ice cream, burgers, and French fries.
Detour is located at 214 E. Mulberry St. in Kaufman.
