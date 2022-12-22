Tis’ the season for giving, whether that be through presents, comradery or the gift of life.
On Dec. 29, Kaufman County is partnering with Carter BloodCare for another blood drive. The Carter BloodCare bus will be at Kaufman’s City Hall, located at 209 S. Washington St. Donors can schedule an appointment from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
