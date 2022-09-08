AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds families that enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state's prepaid college tuition plan, began Sept. 1 and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund offers parents and loved ones the chance to prepay a child's future higher education at Texas public colleges and universities at today's prices, excluding medical and dental institutions.
The $25 application fee to enroll in the plan will be waived for September and October enrollments and must be postmarked by Oct. 31, 2022.
“With inflation putting stress on the family pocketbook, now is the perfect time to think about a Texas Tuition Promise Fund account, which gives families an additional tool to help plan for their children’s future education,” Hegar said. “Planning today is a good way to put your child on a path to a college education. And, we offer three different payment plans and three tuition types to fit your budget.”
Participants in the plan purchase "tuition units" that can be used later toward undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at Texas public colleges and universities. Prices are based on 2022-23 academic year costs for the state's public colleges and universities.
Under the plan, 100 tuition units equal roughly one academic year, consisting of 30 semester hours of undergraduate resident tuition and schoolwide required fees at the Texas public school that most closely matches the tuition unit's pricing base.
For more information about this prepaid college tuition plan, including Texas residency requirements, how the plan’s transfer value can be used at medical and dental institutions, private and out-of-state colleges and universities, career schools and registered apprenticeship programs, go to TuitionPromise.org or call (800) 445-4723, option 5.
