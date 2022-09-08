AUSTIN — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar reminds families that enrollment in the Texas Tuition Promise Fund, the state's prepaid college tuition plan, began Sept. 1 and runs through Feb. 28, 2023. The Texas Tuition Promise Fund offers parents and loved ones the chance to prepay a child's future higher education at Texas public colleges and universities at today's prices, excluding medical and dental institutions.

The $25 application fee to enroll in the plan will be waived for September and October enrollments and must be postmarked by Oct. 31, 2022.

