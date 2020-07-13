Investigators confirmed the finding of human remains on the roadway of State Highway 34, near Ellis County, on Friday, July 10.
The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office said the finding was reported via a phone call around 9:30 a.m. that morning. The remains are possibly that of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle near the area that morning.
“Earlier that morning a pedestrian was struck by a large vehicle in Ellis County, there is a possibility that remains located in Kaufman County are from that incident, but we cannot confirm that at this point,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. The remains were transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the investigation is ongoing.
