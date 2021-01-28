A deadly collision on Highway 243 and CR 109 left two drivers dead on Jan. 18. The two drivers have since been identified as Courtney Garcia of Canton and Kaufman HighSchool student Marco Guel.
The crash occurred at 8:40 p.m. when two vehicles met in a head-on collision. College Mound firefighters responded to the scene to find both drivers dead on scene. The drivers were the only individuals involved in the crash.
Guel, a senior at KHS, participated on the tennis, cross country, and robotics teams. Guel will be remembered as an outstanding student and young man.
“(Marco) was a wonderful student,” said KHS principal Gavin Eastep. “He did very well academically and was very active. He was a very respectful young man who was a pleasure to be around. He had a great sense of humor.”
An outpour of condolences via social media followed the tragic accident from friends, teachers, and coaches.
A GoFundMe was established in Guel’s honor to assist with funeral expenses.
A preliminary investigation indicated that a 2018 GMC SUV, operated by Garcia, was traveling east on State Highway 243 and a 2005 Honda, operated by Guel, was traveling west bound. The GMC lost control and served into the westbound lane striking the Honda.
The investigation is ongoing.
