Representatives from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman and leaders of the Lions Club in Kaufman attended the City Council meeting on Jan. 24 to donate a combined total of $40,000 to go towards the inclusive park that will be built at the City Lakes park.
Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Kaufman presented the council with a check for $25,000 dollars.
The Lions Club in Kaufman presented the council with a check for $15,000 that will be donated over the course of three years.
Both organizations are passionate about assisting others and are excited for the inclusive park to be built so children who have disabilities are able to play alongside non-disabled children.
If interested in sponsoring the funding for the park, email kaufmancitysec@kaufmantx.org. All sponsorships will be put on a permanent sign at the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.