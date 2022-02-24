On Feb. 5, 41 Kemp High School Band Students traveled to Canton High School to compete in the UIL Region 3 Solo and Ensemble Competition. Students either performed an individual solo or were a member of a small group of similar instruments. Some competed in both categories as well.
The students perform their music for one judge who then gives that performance a rating. The rating score ranges from Division 1, which is the highest score you can achieve, down through Division 5. Each solo or ensemble is classified into 3 groups. Class 1 is the most difficult, Class 2 is of a medium range and Class 3 is on an easier level.
Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 3 are as follows:
Katy Kiser-flute
Carly Tucker-flute
Vanessa Vargas-flute
Aiyana Jackson-clarinet
Libby Womack-clarinet
Eric Ramirez-tuba
Maggie Williams-tuba
Tammy Green-marimba
Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 2 solos are as follows:
Katherine Herrera-flute
Haley Jackson-flute
Alyssa Watson-flute
Nathan Aguilar-tenor sax
Madison O'Pry-trumpet
Jason De La Garza-trombone
Noe White-baritone
Leo Carrizales-tuba
Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 1 solos are as follows:
Ian Murphy-trumpet
Bobby Aguilar-tuba
Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 3 ensemble are as follows:
Brass Trio: Leo Carrizales- tuba, Emily Harms-trombone, Noe White-baritone
Brass Quintet: Kassidy Castillo-french horn, Annabelle Prince-trumpet, Kadence Sprabary- trumpet, Kolton Williams-trombone, Maggie Williams-tuba
The next group of students received a Division 1 rating on their Class 1 solo or ensemble and will be advancing to the State Solo and Ensemble completion in May:
Jazmin Montoya- marimba solo; performed from memory
Nathan Salazar-snare solo; performed from memory
Brass Quintet: Bobby Aguilar-tuba, Jason De La Garza-trombone, Jessica Dean-trumpet, Catherine Gaishin- french horn, Madison O'Pry-trumpet
Percussion Ensemble: Maria Ascensio, Leeann Box, Gary Davis, Clay Garland, Tammy Green, Collin Haley, Jazmin Montoya, Gracie Perry, Jesus Portillo, Nathan Salazar, and Carter Sullivan.
