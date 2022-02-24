On Feb. 5, 41 Kemp High School Band Students traveled to Canton High School to compete in the UIL Region 3 Solo and Ensemble Competition. Students either performed an individual solo or were a member of a small group of similar instruments.  Some competed in both categories as well.

The students perform their music for one judge who then gives that performance a rating. The rating score ranges from Division 1, which is the highest score you can achieve, down through Division 5. Each solo or ensemble is classified into 3 groups. Class 1 is the most difficult, Class 2 is of a medium range and Class 3 is on an easier level.

Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 3 are as follows:

Katy Kiser-flute

Carly Tucker-flute

Vanessa Vargas-flute

Aiyana Jackson-clarinet

Libby Womack-clarinet

Eric Ramirez-tuba

Maggie Williams-tuba

Tammy Green-marimba

Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 2 solos are as follows:

Katherine Herrera-flute

Haley Jackson-flute

Alyssa Watson-flute

Nathan Aguilar-tenor sax

Madison O'Pry-trumpet

Jason De La Garza-trombone

Noe White-baritone

Leo Carrizales-tuba

Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 1 solos are as follows:

Ian Murphy-trumpet

Bobby Aguilar-tuba

Students that earned a Division 1 rating from their judges in Class 3 ensemble are as follows:

Brass Trio: Leo Carrizales- tuba, Emily Harms-trombone, Noe White-baritone

Brass Quintet: Kassidy Castillo-french horn, Annabelle Prince-trumpet, Kadence Sprabary- trumpet, Kolton Williams-trombone, Maggie Williams-tuba

The next group of students received a Division 1 rating on their Class 1 solo or ensemble and will be advancing to the State Solo and Ensemble completion in May:

Jazmin Montoya- marimba solo; performed from memory

Nathan Salazar-snare solo; performed from memory

Brass Quintet: Bobby Aguilar-tuba, Jason De La Garza-trombone, Jessica Dean-trumpet, Catherine Gaishin- french horn, Madison O'Pry-trumpet

Percussion Ensemble: Maria Ascensio, Leeann Box, Gary Davis, Clay Garland, Tammy Green, Collin Haley, Jazmin Montoya, Gracie Perry, Jesus Portillo, Nathan Salazar, and Carter Sullivan.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.