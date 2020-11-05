The Kaufman Pharmacy was broken into and damaged on Sunday night, Nov. 1, and the offenders stole an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs.
Kaufman Police Department received a call at 7:57 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2 reporting the burglary of the property.
“They broke in and took a lot of drugs out of the building,” said Dana Whitaker, Kaufman Chief of Police. “We are working on it right so I don’t yet have a whole lot of information.”
The building is located at 105 N. Shannon St.
