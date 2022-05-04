Congrats to Daisy Hernandez, Jaecy John, Shane Sullivan, Jacob Eagle, and Spencer Elder. These five bright students are the latest graduates of Gary Campbell High School.
“They have all worked extremely hard and are looking forward to their next steps,” said Cindy Fowler, Gary Campbell High School principal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.