Kaufman ISD is partnering with Hazel Health to offer students access to health care at no cost.
Hazel Health offers telemedicine services and care in schools. The organization is able to partner with school districts in order to keep students healthy, regardless of location and access to a medical office.
Hazel Health is a partner that operates through the school nurses.
The district provided information on the new program to all parents and received a large number of registrations.
“It’s been very successful so far,” said KISD director of communications Jeremy Melton. “We hope it continues to be and grow over time.”
This new partnership offers a way for students at each school to speak with a doctor directly.
“This gives us as much access to free health care that we can get in a time when health care is needed,” said Melton.
As COVID-19 remains the front-and-center focus, many have found that other health needs and concerns are not being met. The district’s partnership with Hazel Health will aim to solve that.
For more information, visit www.hazel.co or contact KISD.
