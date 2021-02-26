The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Seven Points Police Department to investigate a fatal shooting that took place Feb. 18.
Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Lake By Drive after a domestic disturbance report.
Upon arrival, officers found Brooke Spurgeon, 22, of Forney, in her apartment with a gunshot wound to the head. Spurgeon was transferred by ambulance to UT Health East Medical Center in Gun Barrel City. She later died due to her injuries.
Cristopher Nelson Hood, 46, was taken into custody after his admitting to shooting Spurgeon. Hood was Spurgeon’s boyfriend.
Hood has been charged with murder and is now being held at the Henderson County jail on a $2 million bond.
