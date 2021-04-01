A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center on March 23.
Planning for the new community resource began in 2018 due to the rapid growth of Kaufman County and the increasing need for a large facility for animals in need of adoption.
The county hopes the new facility, located at 1900 E. U.S. 175, will succeed in welcoming more visitors and volunteers, increase adoption rates, and educate pet owners about caring for their animals.
The adoption center will have the capacity to house 66 dogs and 58 cats and include room for future growth.
Quorum Architects was selected by the county to design the facility, as well as determine the construction budget and assist with bidding and general contractor selection process.
Gallagher Construction was selected as the construction manager of the project. The Kaufman County Pet Adoption Center is scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.
For more information, visit kaufmancounty.net or call (469) 376.4100.
