Both Terry Barber, Precinct 3 Commissioner, and Ken Cates, Precinct 4 Commissioner, were recognized at the Commissioners Court meeting held on Jan. 4 by State Representative Keith Bell for completing additional curriculum courses.
Bell explained that both Barber and Cates completed the Commissioners Court Advanced Curriculum Program not because they were required to, but because they wanted to do so to better themselves for the people they represent.
Bell expressed his thanks to the entire board of commissioners and County Judge Hal Richards for their services they provide for the people of Kaufman County. Additionally, he recognized that their services and jobs are not left to be eight-hour work days, but rather require 24-hour attention seven days a week.
