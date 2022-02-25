The Crandall ISD Board of Trustees votes to move forward with community recommendation, which will not increase the school district tax rate.
Crandall ISD will have an additional item for voters on the May 7 ballot as school board members approved calling a $400-million bond election at Monday night’s regular meeting.
The vote by Trustees follows the recommendation of CISD’s Long-Range Planning Committee—a group of almost 50 community members that met five times over the course of three months to discuss district growth, enrollment, demographics, facilities and educational spaces. At its final meeting, the committee voted unanimously to recommend the $400 million bond be placed on May’s ballot.
Another point of consideration to the committee — the school district tax rate will not increase to finance this bond according to CISD financial advisors.
Growth was also studied throughout the process as Kaufman County’s population is among the fastest rising in Texas. CISD growth mirrors that increase. Over the next five years, demographers forecast these numbers for the district:
• 7,700 total students
• 10,000 new homes
• Facilities over capacity by 2024-26
The bond referendum will consist of three separate propositions—as required by law—to address growth. Each will be voted on separately at the polls:
Proposition A ($345 million)
• Two new elementary schools
• High school addition
• High school gymnasium
• Security and technology upgrades
• CTE/STEM facility
• Transportation facility
• New buses
• New middle school
Proposition B ($35 million)
• Stadium renovation
Proposition C ($20 million)
• Performing arts center
CISD residents will have the opportunity to vote on the bond referendum beginning with early voting April 25 through May 3 and Election Day, May 7. Voter registration runs through April 7.
More information is available at CISD’s bond website, www.crandallisdbond.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.