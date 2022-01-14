The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats varsity boys basketball team continues to collect victories during their 2021-2022 season.
The Wildcats won District 13-4A games over Eustace (57-48) and Palmer (52-39) on Jan. 4 and Jan. 7 at Eustace High School and Scurry-Rosser High School respectively.
With these victories, Scurry-Rosser improves to 16-4 overall and 3-0 in District 18-3A play.
In the Eustace game, Scurry-Rosser came out firing on all cylinders as they built a 37-21 lead by halftime.
Eustace cut into Scurry-Rosser’s lead with a strong third quarter, but in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats did what was necessary to win this game.
Top players for Scurry-Rosser in the Eustace game were as follows:
Cagle Peavy: 19 points and five rebounds. Note: Six of his points came via two three-point shots.
Garrett Hill: 14 points and three steals.
Christian Lopez: 10 points and five rebounds.
Parker Williams: six points. Note: All of his points came on two three-point shots.
DeShawn Wren: five points and nine rebounds.
Bryce Chambers: three points and eight rebounds.
Against Palmer, Scurry-Rosser played a solid first quarter as they built an early 13-4 lead. Both teams would battle to almost even terms over the second and third quarters. Through three quarters of play, Scurry-Rosser led 38-32. In the fourth quarter, the Wildcats put this game in the win column by putting together a strong final stanza.
Key performers for Scurry-Rosser in the Palmer game were as follows:
Garrett Hill: 21 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Note: Six of his points came on two three-point shots.
Peavy: nine points and three steals.
Lopez: six points and five rebounds.
Grayson Hill: six points.
Wren: three points.
Ralph Miller: three points.
Baylin Caves: two points and five rebounds.
Chambers: two points, six rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Head Coach James Hill was very pleased with his team’s level of play in these two District 18-3A games.
“It was a good week of basketball from our kids,” Hill said. “They were focused with a lot of intensity. We are having different players step up at different times, which is what we want.”
