The 2020-2021 Kaufman High School Wood Ensemble has been selected as a National Winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Wind Band Honors Project.
This is a fantastic affirmation for KHS students and directors who dedicate so much time and effort to achieving excellence. This award is a reflection of that hard work. Congratulations!
