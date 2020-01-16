Republicans fill primary ballot

Republic voters will have several choices in the March primary for county offices.
Democrats won’t have any, as no candidates filed to run for a county office by the December deadline.
There are three candidates for sheriff: incumbent Bryan Beavers and challengers Clint McNear and Mitchum Patterson.
Incumbent Brenda Samples will run unopposed for the Republican nominee to be county tax assessor-collector.
There is another three-way race for Precinct 1 in the county commission race. Terry Crow and Emily Norwood have filed to challenge incumbent Mike Hunt.
In Precinct 3, commission candidates are Terry Barber and Timothy Minter.
There are two candidates for each of three constable races.
In Precinct 1, incumbent Shawn Mayfield will face challenger David Rogers.
Jason Johnson and Ernesto Zepeda are running for county constable in Precinct 2.
In Precinct 3, Keith Stephens and Matt Woodall will face off.
Precinct 4 has one candidate for constable, Vanessa Brooks.
There are two Republican candidates for judge for 422nd District Court, Shelton Gibbs and Chad Johnson. The winner will replace Judge B. Michael Chitty, who announced last year he will retire at the end of this year.
Election day for primaries is on Tuesday, March 3. Early voting will run from Feb. 18 to Feb. 28. Ballots are currently being accepted by mail.
If there are any primary runoffs, that election will be held May 26, with the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The Herald will publish a Voters Guide that will be available in February.
