The Scurry-Rosser Wildcats baseball team saw their outstanding 2023 season come to an end in the regional quarterfinal playoff round. Officially, the state ranked Boyd Yellow Jackets baseball team won their regional quarterfinal playoff series over Scurry-Rosser by a count of two games to none.

The results of the games played in this series were as follows:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.