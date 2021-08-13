The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Kaufman County has more than doubled since July 22.
Last week, there were 348 active cases of the virus reported within the county, according to Dr. Ben Brashear, the county health officer. Seven of those individuals were hospitalized at Texas Health Resources Kaufman. Out of the seven, three of the individuals have been admitted to ICU.
“The fact remains that a vaccinated person is remarkably less likely to get infected, and therefore is way less likely to transmit to others.” Brashear wrote on the Brashear Family Medical Facebook page. Additionally, “these ‘breakthrough’ cases , though they seem to be causing some vaccine doubt, should actually serve as reminders why we need more people to choose to be vaccinated.”
The number of people in Texas hospitalized due to illness caused by the virus is 7,305, compared to a peak of 14,230 in early January, but that number is still far higher than the 1,500 cases of hospitalization reported on June 26.
“The single biggest predictor of hospitalization is vaccine status and the single biggest predictor of fatality is vaccine status,” Brashear stated.
He encourages all eligible adults and teen to get vaccinated. The next local clines is from 9 a.m.t o 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 at the Kaufman Church of Christ at 27 Oak Creek Drive. Appointments are available by calling (855) 318-7696 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are recommended, but shots are available for those who walk in, as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.