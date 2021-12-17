Scurry band

Brayden Carrier (left) and Ashton Elliott (right) celebrate their advancement to compete in the area band contest.

 

 The Kaufman Herald/Courtesy Photo

Recently, students from around the area auditioned for the ATSSB Region 3 All-Region Band. Two students from Scurry-Rosser High School made the band.  

These students also placed high enough to advance to the area level where they will audition for a placement in the Texas All State Band. 

Brayden Carrier (senior)- trumpet

Ashton Elliott (sophomore) - french horn

Congratulations to these students!

