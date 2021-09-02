On Aug. 28 and 29, the Hines family, along with the help from their Kaufman-area “ag family,” hosted a show in memory of their son, Jacob Hines, who died in an ATV collision alongside his friend, Jason Makerney, in March. Jacob is remembered by his friends and family as “forever a champion,” and they live by the motto “For Champ”.
The show was held at the Kaufman County Fairgrounds and was packed with supporters and competitors from all over the state. James Hines, father of Jacob Hines, spoke before the show started on Aug. 28.
He encouraged all the competitors, both young and old “to go out and just have fun.” On behalf of the Hines family, he thanked the sponsors, volunteers, and competitors who made the memorial show possible.
The funds received from the entry fees, as well as raffles from the show, will fund the Jacob Hines Memorial Scholarship fund to benefit aspiring agricultural kids getting started in showing livestock, as well as scholarships for graduating seniors.
The memorial show had a large turnout, and the Hines family plans to host another memorial show in the near future.
