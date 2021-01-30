Kaufman High School’s Kairi Oliver recently earned All-State vocal recognition.
Reaching the All-State level is the highest honor a high school choir student can achieve. Oliver was named sixth chair alto at the area contest earlier this month. With just six altos named to the All-State level from each area, this is an outstanding achievement.
“Through hard work and determination, she achieved her goal,” said Tracy Collins, the choir teacher and director at KHS. “It takes a special kind of student to achieve this. We are very proud of [Kairi].”
Each fall, more than 70,000 Texas high school students begin the All-State auction process. Only 1,810 are ultimately selected to rehearse and perform during the annual TMEA Clinic and Convention in one of 18 Texas All-State ensembles, including mixed, treble, tenor-bass, and small school mixed choir.
Oliver is a senior at KHS. She is a member of the choir program’s show choir, Main Attraction.
