Ready for the Kaufman County Fair?

The 2020 Kaufman County Fair will take place on Feb. 25-29 at the Kaufman County Fairgrounds.
The fair is open to all residents of Kaufman County and those who attend school in the county. All divisions of the fair will be judged according to the following categories:
• Adults: 19 years and older (out of high school)
• Seniors: Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12
• Intermediate: Grades 6, 7, and 8
• Juniors: Grades 3, 4, and 5
• Children: 7 years old and under
Non-food items can be checked into the fair from 1 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 20 and 21 in the Women’s Building at the fairgrounds.
Food items will be checked in from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25.
Public viewing of entries will open on Wednesday, with viewing hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26-28.
All entries must be picked up by 2 p.m. Saturday.
Talent entry items can be entered in the following categories:
• Artwork
• Foods (Decorated foods, canned foods: pickled products, vegetables, fruits, salsa, jams & jellies, baked goods, appetizers, etc.)
• Clothing
• Photography
• Horticulture
The deadline to enter the creative talent show is Feb. 17 at $2 per entry. Late entries will be accepted through Feb. 21 at $5 per entry For a copy of the complete creative talent rules, contact Jackie Robertson at 2471 N. St. Hwy. 34, Kaufman, TX. 75142, or call (972) 932-9069.
Entry forms and rules are available on the county fair website at https://kcjls.com or the county Extension website http://kaufman.agrilife.org/ under the Kaufman County 4-H tab.
