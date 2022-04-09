The month of April is autism awareness month, in light of this, we sat down with Daniel Morairity, a 26-year-old with autism. Morairity, at four years old was featured in the April 4, 2000 edition of The Kaufman Herald with an article written by Pam High that raised awareness to children who had autism and gave insight on what life was like for four-year-old Morairity.
Morality loved to watch Elmo on the television and play on his computer at the time; however he would not verbalize it at the time since he was non-verbal until he was five years old. Morairity was in therapy from the age of four months until the age of 19 to aid with motor, verbal, and social skills. “I want to be able to share my story for all the kids that do have autism. It can be difficult but you have to be able to push yourself in order to get what you want to do,” said Morairity.
Morairity is now a thriving adult working towards his goals and dreams more and more each day until he achieves them. He traded in his love for Elmo for his love for watching professional sports teams such as NFL, NBA, and MLB.
Morairity graduated from Kaufman High School in 2013; at the age of 18, he started working at Dick’s Sporting Goods with the Department of Assistive Rehabilitative Services (DARS). Morairity is thriving and has done well in the jobs he’s had and looks forward to the many more work and volunteer opportunities he will get.
Morairity’s favorite thing to do is singing at his favorite karaoke spots. From Bruno Mars to Frank Sinatra, he sings it all with his heart. Morairity says that singing his “escape place” where he can sing to his heart’s content. He is even considering auditioning for American Idol or The Voice. “I’m not there to please anybody, I’m there to please myself,” said Morairity.
His favorite song to sing is “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. He explained that the reason he picked this song as his favorite is because he can relate to it and it touches his heart when he sings it. Morairity noted that sometimes while/after singing it, he gets a little emotional. “My heart is so overwhelmed because I never knew that sharing a song like that about my personal life would be so deep, and I want to be able to share that story with everybody,” explained Morairity.
“I want to let all my teachers know that I’m doing fantastic. One person I have to mention is Ms. Darragh. She is a really good lady and she helped me out through school so much. Ms. Greenslade also helped me out a lot when I was little.”
After going through many years of therapy, Morairity and his mom Dana both agree that there has been much improvement derived from attending therapy sessions. When he was younger, he struggled the most with social, motor and language skills. Morairity is very well spoken and holds deeply detailed and engaging conversations. Morairity has started back with some therapy to continue aiding him in further his life skills.
In the original April 4, 2000 article, Dana (Morairity’s mother) said, “ ‘I want him to be able to make a living for himself, and drive a car…’ ” As of now, Morairity is not driving a car just yet, but he is working often and has become more independent with his everyday life while living at home.
When a child is first diagnosed with autism, Dana suggests starting with early childhood intervention, speech pathologists, and reaching out to your child’s school district for direction when your child is quite young. She explained that “The school district will do their best to direct you to the best possible place to start.” Dana also noted that it is important to have a support group such as a church or reaching out to other parents who are going through the same steps of navigating how to help their child. “Don’t be afraid to label your child to get services; it’s not about you. It’s about your child,” said Dana. She went on to explain that rather than being in denial and not accepting the truth of a child’s diagnosis, accept the diagnosis and try to get every service possible to help your child be successful instead of doing nothing which would ultimately hurt them in the end.
Morairity shared a story of a conversation he had with his grandmother. In this conversation, his grandmother said, “Daniel, you don’t let anybody tell you who you are. That disability that you have is an ability, but it’s also a gift.”
Morairity’s story is one of resilience and strength. When life handed him diversity, he accepted it and not only moved forward with it, but grew stronger from it.
