City Manager Mike Slye formally announced his retirement as the Kaufman City Manager effective Feb. 28, 2023. Slye was appointed by the City Council on June 15, 2015.
“It has been my privilege and honor to serve these past seven and a half years with such a professional, hard-working staff and visionary elected officials. Kaufman is well-positioned to continue its smart growth strategy while maintaining its small-town culture. Kaufman has welcomed me and my family with open arms … we feel home here and we plan to stay.”
Kaufman has seen significant growth during Slye’s tenure and many other improvements in the city. Park improvements, community events, road improvements, infrastructure upgrades, and new facilities have all contributed to an enhanced quality of life for residents of Kaufman. Kaufman is now an attractive development opportunity for new businesses and residential growth. “The impact Mike Slye has made on the City of Kaufman cannot be overstated. Our community is better today because of his hard work and dedication.” Kaufman Mayor, Jeff Jordan said. “I hope he enjoys a well-deserved retirement.”
Current Assistant City Manager Mike Holder will be the new City Manager effective March 1, 2023.
