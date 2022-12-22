City Manager Mike Slye formally announced his retirement as the Kaufman City Manager effective Feb. 28, 2023. Slye was appointed by the City Council on June 15, 2015.

“It has been my privilege and honor to serve these past seven and a half years with such a professional, hard-working staff and visionary elected officials. Kaufman is well-positioned to continue its smart growth strategy while maintaining its small-town culture. Kaufman has welcomed me and my family with open arms … we feel home here and we plan to stay.”

