Kaufman County has partnered with Blackjack Disposal to schedule free monthly cleanup and collection dates for Kaufman County residents.
The county has designated collection locations for each county precinct. Items taken for free during cleanup and collection events include old mattresses, old furniture, old appliances, trash, and recyclables. Construction debris, dump trailers, and enclosed or cattle trailers are forbidden.
Proof of residence will be required at all locations.
Items that will not not be accepted include barbed wire, bricks, concrete, construction materials, rock, roofing, shingles, brush, boats, travel trailers, and dead animals. Precincts 3 and 4 will accept tires, televisions, computers, microwaves, latex paint, pesticide containers, and hazardous household waste for a charge. Pricing can be found at blackjackdisposal.com.
Times for collection on each event date is 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Precinct 1 location has been designated at the City of Kaufman Convenience Station at 701 Alton St. Collection dates are May 1 and Sep. 11.
Precinct 2 location is the County Maintenance Barn in Forney. The next date is June 5.
Precinct 3 location is the Terrell Convenience Station at 287 FM 429. Dates for collection are March 6, July 10, and Nov. 6.
Precinct 4 location is the ECO Station in Kemp. Collection dates are April 3, Aug. 7, andDec. 4.
One additional collection date is designated for precinct 4 in Crandall at West Trunk Street across from the police station. The event date is May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.