The Kaufman Lions Club came together for food and fellowship last June 24 at the Kaufman Civic Center. The meeting was not just about good food though.
The meeting was held in order to observe the installation of their new officers and board as well as honoring past leadership.
Retired District Court Judge Mike Chitty had the honor of introducing the newest officers and entertaining the crowd to kick off the night, a club custom. Judge Chitty introduced new Lion President Michael Williams, who presented the outgoing president, Melinda Polk, with a plaque honoring her time at the helm of the club during one of the most trying periods in recent memory.
After a few humorous stories and multiple promises to “keep it short,” President Williams challenged the crowd of Lions members to expand the club going forward in 2021. As things start to get back to normal in a post-pandemic world, Williams wants his fellow Lions to increase membership, which he believes will allow them to contribute even more to the Kaufman community.
You can find out about future Kaufman Lions Club events and charitable donations through their Facebook page @KaufmanLionsClub.
