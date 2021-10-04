The Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred around 3:40 a.m. Sept. 26 at the 9000 block of Jesse Way.
Witnesses stated that during a party at the shooting location, a group of unknown people at the party began causing a disturbance and were asked to the leave. They left the party and parked their vehicles on the roadway in front of the residence. At that time, the witnesses stated that they began to hear gunfire coming from the vehicles.
During the gunfire, one partygoer was struck in the back of the neck. The male victim was treated at the residence, then transported to a Dallas area hospital and remains in stable condition. Kaufman County deputies are still gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses in reference to this shooting. This is an ongoing investigation.
