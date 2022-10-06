Lone Star CASA recently celebrated Sharon Chapman, Sarah Gray, Ellen Hairston, Phyllis Hulse, Julie Klutts, Doug Pritchard, and Betty Shupp for their multiple years of service to children in the foster care system in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
Since its inception, Lone Star CASA and its team of volunteers have advocated for children in the child welfare system who have experienced abuse and neglect. Throughout the organization’s 30 years in operation, they have advocated for numerous children and families in crisis in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
“CASA is fortunate to have such amazing volunteers who dedicate their time and passion to make a difference in the lives of children and families to ensure they achieve safety and stability. We’re so grateful that we can continue our advocacy and for the support we receive from the community,” said Lauren Rowe, executive director of Lone Star CASA.
CASA volunteers with Lone Star CASA, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, are specially trained and appointed by judges to advocate for a child or sibling group while they are involved in the child welfare system. They advocate for the child in court, school, and other settings and get to know everyone involved in the child’s life, including their parents, foster parents, teachers, doctors, family members and others.
CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for children to be reunified with their parents whenever safe and possible. When reunification is not an option, they may advocate for the child to live with another relative or family friend. They can also advocate for the child to be placed in an adoptive home. CASA volunteers provide valuable information to the judge and others involved in the case to help ensure a child’s best interest is being met.
“We all hope for a day when every child and family have the support they need to thrive, but until that day comes, we will continue to recruit CASA volunteers to advocate,” Rowe said.
Lone Star CASA’s next information session is being held on Oct. 13 at 108 Kenway St. in Rockwall. For more information, visit lonestarcasa.org.
