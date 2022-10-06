Lone Star CASA recently celebrated Sharon Chapman, Sarah Gray, Ellen Hairston, Phyllis Hulse, Julie Klutts, Doug Pritchard, and Betty Shupp for their multiple years of service to children in the foster care system in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.

Since its inception, Lone Star CASA and its team of volunteers have advocated for children in the child welfare system who have experienced abuse and neglect. Throughout the organization’s 30 years in operation, they have advocated for numerous children and families in crisis in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.

